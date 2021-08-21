© Instagram / andy cohen





Kelly Dodd Shades Andy Cohen Over Twitter and Andy Cohen on how dating has changed since becoming a dad





Andy Cohen on how dating has changed since becoming a dad and Kelly Dodd Shades Andy Cohen Over Twitter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Young and old lead Nationals to third straight win.

NFL preseason Week 2 updates and schedule.

Man Punched And Terrorized Moments Before Carjackers Take Off With His Vehicle.

President Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers.

Top Mavs Must-See Games On NBA Schedule.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays.

Nurses are leaving their jobs as COVID cases surge and wildfires burn in B.C.'s Interior.

Dozens more Australians and Afghans airlifted out of Kabul airport.

Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58.

Anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Melbourne and Sydney.

Blue Raiders earn season-opening 1-0 home victory over Belmont on Friday.

Photos: Will Rogers takes on Central during the All-City Preview.