© Instagram / surrogate





Gorilla raised by surrogate at Bristol Zoo turns one and Expert from Happy Beginnings explains what it takes to be a surrogate





Expert from Happy Beginnings explains what it takes to be a surrogate and Gorilla raised by surrogate at Bristol Zoo turns one

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Preparations for Hurricane Henri continue despite less impact than originally anticipated.

CMPD: 1 dead after man fleeing from hit-and-run hits another car.

Yankees roll vs. Twins as win streak hits 9 games.

Ivermectin: Horse deworming tablets dangerous for humans and not approved COVID-19 treatment.

Additional heavy rain and storms expected overnight.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás: How to watch, analysis, betting odds and more.

Heat Wave Soon and Tracking Hurricane Henri.

Wildfire smoke may have led to thousands of additional COVID cases and deaths.

First MPS football game in two years kicks off with Pewaukee and Riverside.

What are COVID-19 variants and how can you stay safe as they spread? A doctor answers 5 questions.

Warmer and less windy Sunday.

Chuck Landon: Dante and Darius are Stills together.