© Instagram / Idris Elba





James Gunn Shares Photo of Idris Elba Operating Camera in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Idris Elba loves the MCU, but tells Desus and Mero there's nothing like whooping Superman





James Gunn Shares Photo of Idris Elba Operating Camera in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Idris Elba loves the MCU, but tells Desus and Mero there's nothing like whooping Superman

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Idris Elba loves the MCU, but tells Desus and Mero there's nothing like whooping Superman and James Gunn Shares Photo of Idris Elba Operating Camera in ‘The Suicide Squad’

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches Northeast US.

Erie County Fair food vendors pack up and reflect on their Hamburg return.

Secondary, Special Teams Picked Apart.

Afghanistan: US decision to withdraw lays bare a not so special relationship.

IBM's Upcoming Z Series Chip Gains On-Chip AI Acceleration and New Name: Telum.

Woman Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Minneapolis, Police Say.

3 Easy and Avoidable Ways to Break a Fishing Rod.

Deafheaven: Infinite Granite Album Review.

AC Energy and NEFIN to work on distributed solar projects.

Search for missing children and stolen car in Blackburn North.

Hit and Run No Injuries at 3535 Janes Rd.