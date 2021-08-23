© Instagram / Ashton Kutcher





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poke fun at controversy over their bath-time routine for kids and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis prove their family is actually in favor of showering





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis prove their family is actually in favor of showering and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poke fun at controversy over their bath-time routine for kids

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Hedging their bets': Political experts weigh in on China's warming ties with the Taliban.

Previewing Menard, Buckeye and Northwood ahead of high school football season.

What families are fearful and excited for this school year during Covid-19, poll reports.

Online product displays can influence attention and purchase decisions.

Woodstock ’69: 5 Laguna Woods residents were there.

Joy and Crush's dog walking date pictures revealed.

Talented young rugby player remembered for courage and determination.

S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall.

Saints part ways with high-performance chief and assistant coaches.

Selangor Sultan: I can't hide my sadness and disappointment over political turmoil.

Gambling on Trevor Bauer Is Not the Dodger Way.