© Instagram / Ellen Degeneres





Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World' and Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres





Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World' and Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm the Luckiest Girl in the World'

Ampcontrol and PPK Mining Equipment to introduce new battery electric underground equipment range.

Steve Jobs’ Inscribed and Signed Apple II Manual From 1980 Auctioned for $787,484.

Monday Preseason NFL and MLB Sharp Report (8-23) Exclusive News.

The old-fashioned resume may no longer be the tool for hiring a more diverse team.

Neighbors: For 14th president Farley, Illinois College a community and a family.

Rhode Island Rents Are Up, Up and Away and Going Higher.

In memoriam: Shelby Kashket.

Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out.

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, August 23.

The Latest: Vietnam imposes strict lockdown in southern city.

410 Main Street, Edison Lofts, Rock Spring, Redevelopment, Budget and More Discussed at Town Council Meeting.

Cuomo's drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall.