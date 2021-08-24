© Instagram / ezra





16-year-old Ezra Frech shares his journey to competing for US at Paralympics and William Ezra Shanok





William Ezra Shanok and 16-year-old Ezra Frech shares his journey to competing for US at Paralympics

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Despite protest, Doylestown Health, St. Mary and most other area hospitals requiring employees be vaccinated.

Some US schools offering exemption letters, strategies to escape mask and vaccine mandates.

Child tax credit issues? What to do about delays, missing payments and wrong amounts.

NCSD trustees approve re-purposing Roosevelt space for more career and technical education space.

Six U.S. states do not join $26 bln opioid settlements with distributors, J&J.

Borderland colleges and universities see trend as online student enrollment grows.

Freer ISD and San Diego ISD mandate masks.

COVID-19 updates at Duke: Testing and quarantine numbers, isolation protocols, vaccination rates.

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Jefferson Forest.

2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm visit White House.

Could The Square in Dublin become Central Bucks' new hot business, retail, dining spot?