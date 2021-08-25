© Instagram / Katie Holmes





Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katie Holmes Does Y2K Minimalism in Calvin Klein and Katie Holmes, 42, shares throwback picture of her and her sisters, and the similarity is uncanny





Katie Holmes, 42, shares throwback picture of her and her sisters, and the similarity is uncanny and Great Outfits in Fashion History: Katie Holmes Does Y2K Minimalism in Calvin Klein

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'When I look at that? I cry': Spokane Vietnamese man and vet worry for Afghans as American evacuation brings harrowing nostalgia.

Gregory Page bests Switchfoot and Jason Mraz for top 2021 San Diego Music Awards honors.

‘We Live Among Bedbugs and Cockroaches': Family Denounces Condition of SF Apartment.

Editorial: SQ 788 is the law, and state government leaders have to learn to live with it.

Strong Defense And Air Attack Lead Mustangs To Win.

Gov. Kemp makes trip to Georgetown, talks rural Georgia and COVID-19.

PETE RICKETTS: Strengthening Energy Reliability and Independence.

Seasonal workers needed for the fall and winter months.

Veen cycles, hits first grand slam as a pro.

Riding Fandom: Richard's Comics and Collectibles.

Due To COVID-19 Surge, Escambia School District Suspends Field Trips, Some Activities And Volunteer Access.

U.S., China accuse each other of «bullying» nations.