© Instagram / ashley judd





Ashley Judd walking again almost six months after shattering leg in jungle fall and Ashley Judd shares video update of her recovery from a shattered leg: 'I am getting back up'





Ashley Judd walking again almost six months after shattering leg in jungle fall and Ashley Judd shares video update of her recovery from a shattered leg: 'I am getting back up'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ashley Judd shares video update of her recovery from a shattered leg: 'I am getting back up' and Ashley Judd walking again almost six months after shattering leg in jungle fall

New York Liberty’s First 25 Years Light the Way for Women’s Sports.

An Oklahoma man running for governor was arrested in kidnapping and rape of campaign applicant, police say.

EXCLUSIVE Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord in Bangladesh.

A father and daughter painted a mural that is part of the Wizard of Oz plaza in downtown Oconomowoc.

Aaliyah, 20 Years Later.

Philadelphia School Board Unanimously Approves Vaccine Mandate For Teachers And Staff.

Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the 90s; scattered afternoon and evening storms possible.

These Brands Are Buying Into Resale — and Here's Why.

China's Xi and Russia's Putin discuss Afghanistan.

Class of 2021 Reveal Most Anticipated Money Milestones and Adulthood «Firsts».

FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms Wednesday.

Understanding Connections Between Substance Use and Other Life Problems.