© Instagram / Orlando Bloom





Katy Perry calls out 'daddy' Orlando Bloom over Instagram blunder and 'The Prince' star Orlando Bloom defends 'witty' show as critics pounce





Katy Perry calls out 'daddy' Orlando Bloom over Instagram blunder and 'The Prince' star Orlando Bloom defends 'witty' show as critics pounce

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Prince' star Orlando Bloom defends 'witty' show as critics pounce and Katy Perry calls out 'daddy' Orlando Bloom over Instagram blunder

The SEC and the DOJ just charged this startup founder with fraud, saying he lied to Tiger and others.

Collective Soul's Will Turpin talks alt-rock, the sheen of 'Shine» and all those rocker kicks on stage.

Graham Hetrick has a minority view on pandemic response, and he can’t shut up about it.

Dolphins rookie Hunter Long adjusts to leg brace, recalls 'scary' injury.

Yuma man accused of beating a toddler and a woman to death.

Government launches back to school and college campaign.

Nyberg: Deaf, blind pink puppy ‘Piglet’ inspires book written by owner and online educational program for students.

Train strikes carin East Bay, killing a 12-year-old passenger and critically injuring 19-year-old driver.

Triple shooting left a man dead and two others injured in Warehouse District.

Police are investigating two separate shooting that injured a Lyft driver and Uber driver in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Ronaldo and Mendes present Man City plan to Juventus.

Police incident in Adams County turns fatal after suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound.