© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





Fact Check: Is the Viral Jimmy Carter Quote on Homosexuality and Jesus Real? and ‘The Outlier’ paints a complex portrait of Jimmy Carter





‘The Outlier’ paints a complex portrait of Jimmy Carter and Fact Check: Is the Viral Jimmy Carter Quote on Homosexuality and Jesus Real?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

West Side Rag » Here's the Dish: The Smith's Macaroni and Cheese.

COVID-19 and MMC: Elective surgeries, second floor update.

OU football: Spencer Rattler feeling 'no pressure', David Ugwoegbu grows comfortable and Marquis Hayes sees emerging o-line chemistry.

Relief, and Worry, for Arrivals From Afghanistan.

‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Gets A Title And Teaser Footage – CinemaCon.

Tennessee flooding updates: Final death toll at 20; Gov. Bill Lee declares state of emergency.

West Palm Beach Police officer and combat vet now fights COVID-19.

A game changer: Virtual reality reduces pain and anxiety in children.

From the governor: It's up to all of us to stop the surge.

High school scores and top performers from Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Chicago Weather: Staying Hot And Humid.

Fourth and final arrest made in 2019 murder of Orland man.