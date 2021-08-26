© Instagram / Zac Efron





Zac Efron & Jessica Alba in Mother's Dubai Tourism RomCom and Zac Efron cast as Ted Bundy because he's 'beloved and trusted'





Zac Efron & Jessica Alba in Mother's Dubai Tourism RomCom and Zac Efron cast as Ted Bundy because he's 'beloved and trusted'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Zac Efron cast as Ted Bundy because he's 'beloved and trusted' and Zac Efron & Jessica Alba in Mother's Dubai Tourism RomCom

Shannon and the Clams: Year of the Spider Album Review.

What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need one?(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin).

After All-Star game, is there a chance Liga MX and MLS will merge?

Arnold and Bay set to kick off the regular season head to head Thursday.

Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says.

Augustana Football eager to return to the field and build off 2019 season.

Letter to the editor: Do your part, come together and get vaccinated.

Police: 4-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run incident at Detroit gas station.

Celeste Headlee talks worker burnout and how to build a meaningful life.

Healthcare workers and advocates protest vaccine mandates outside Our Lady of Lourdes.

North Country educators reflect on a year of teaching, remote learning and emotional turmoil in a pandemic.