© Instagram / Ellen Degeneres





Ellen DeGeneres Goes Furniture Shopping In Rare Public Outing Ahead Of Her Talk Show’s Final Season and Ellen DeGeneres giving staffers a ‘slightly different environment on set





Ellen DeGeneres giving staffers a ‘slightly different environment on set and Ellen DeGeneres Goes Furniture Shopping In Rare Public Outing Ahead Of Her Talk Show’s Final Season

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pike Street Will Be Closed Thursday and Friday.

UK pursuing data partnerships with U.S. and others.

Afghanistan falls to the Taliban: Live updates.

Kamala Harris, in Southeast Asia and in Uniform.

Skipping 2021, Ernst Announces Annual Roast and Ride Will Return in 2022.

New Research Shows Immigrants Play an Outsized Role in the Local Economy and Make Miami-Dade Thrive.

COVID-19 vaccine passport: What is it and is it needed?

FSU students and faculty show concern about campus COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Review highlights similarities between long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Soybeans and Corn Retreat as Traders Eye Better U.S. Crop Yields.

Heat and humidity rise again.

Planning with family entities.