The curtain falls on a legend. Singer Tony Bennett’s tour schedule is canceled and Tony Bennett has played his last concert, family says
© Instagram / tony bennett

The curtain falls on a legend. Singer Tony Bennett’s tour schedule is canceled and Tony Bennett has played his last concert, family says


By: Mia Martinez
2021-08-26 13:55:06

Tony Bennett has played his last concert, family says and The curtain falls on a legend. Singer Tony Bennett’s tour schedule is canceled

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Mike White: The sights, sounds and stories that stood out during high school football preseason.

Get Police Vaccinated.

How Age And Gender Affect Car Insurance Rates.

CNU survey: Democrats lead in races for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, and AG.

Tuscaloosa virtual restaurant and hotel hiring fair kicks off Thursday.

Mural & Busker Festival to bring art and street performers to downtown Green Bay.

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Brazil's Eurofarma to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Latin America.

5 things to do at the Metro Parks Aug. 27-29.

Alachua County Pets: Brie, Tara, and Daisy.

Mashable's Rachel Thompson investigates sexual violence (and what we can do about it) in 'Rough'.

Completely shocked and devastated:’ Friends of NC woman killed in murder/suicide coping with her loss.

'The Other Two' is back and better than ever.

  TOP