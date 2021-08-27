© Instagram / eric clapton





How Eric Clapton got Patti Smith fired from her job as a journalist and Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and the alarming rise of the Covid conspiracy rock star





Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and the alarming rise of the Covid conspiracy rock star and How Eric Clapton got Patti Smith fired from her job as a journalist

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jenny Penny's offers coffee and more on Main Street.

Q&A With Preston Dunlap, Chief Architect for the Air Force and Space Force.

Stocks and crypto steady ahead of Powell's big speech.

Puma is releasing official 'Animal Crossing' sneakers and clothing.

Reggie Jackson: Final thoughts on my journey to visit Alabama and the history some want us all to forget.

6 Questions To Ask Your Colorado School About COVID And The Air In Your Child's Classroom.

Aerts and Lafty score top ten finishes in CHS cross country opener.

TRACKING: Heat, humidity, and some storms.

Same Hospital And Insurer, But The Bill For His Second Jaw Procedure Was $24000 More.

'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik gets renewed criticism for her vaccine stance and brain supplement ads.

Our Teen Is Ruining Family Fun With Her Newfound Love of Cancel Culture.

Is rheumatoid arthritis a disability? Benefits and more.