Barbra Streisand has the nerve to criticize Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star is Born’ and Barbra Streisand recalls meeting Judy Garland: ‘Oh my God, this woman is fantastic’
By: Emily Brown
2021-08-28 04:47:05
Barbra Streisand recalls meeting Judy Garland: ‘Oh my God, this woman is fantastic’ and Barbra Streisand has the nerve to criticize Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star is Born’
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Albany County Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography.
Afghanistan deadline looms, division on COVID-19 origin and evictions to continue.
Drive safe! Richmond and Chesterfield setting up checkpoints this weekend.
Officers stop a man under surveillance to discover fentanyl, marijuana, and cash inside a car.
Jaylen Waddle's fantasy outlook and projection for 2021.
2021 Minnesota Fringe Festival had 260 virtual and in-person performances.
NSW records 1,035 new local COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Football and netball finals cancelled in SA's far-west and Spencer Gulf after COVID-19 exposure sites listed.
Steelers at Panthers preseason NFL score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 game.
Field Hockey vs Lafayette on 8/27/2021.
Men's Soccer vs Manhattan on 8/27/2021.
Statement by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on the «COVID-19 Origin-Tracing» Report of the US Side — Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America.