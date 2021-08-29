© Instagram / Halle Berry





Halle Berry Celebrates Her 55th Birthday with a Serenade from Her Boyfriend Van Hunt and 7 of Halle Berry's most iconic outfits





Halle Berry Celebrates Her 55th Birthday with a Serenade from Her Boyfriend Van Hunt and 7 of Halle Berry's most iconic outfits

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

7 of Halle Berry's most iconic outfits and Halle Berry Celebrates Her 55th Birthday with a Serenade from Her Boyfriend Van Hunt

No. 5 Huskers Top Kansas State, 3-1.

Here are Saturday's Manitowoc and Sheboygan area high school sports results.

Kyle Gibson keeps looking like a smart add for the Phillies and other observations from 7-0 win over Diamondbacks.

Floats and goats fundraiser.

Michigan beats Hawaii 2-1 and moves into LLWS championship.

Concord's self-taught hummingbird whisperer Michele Lovely does, in fact, blink and breathe.

Senate and House Redistricting Committees hold a joint hearing for input on changing legislative boundaries.

El Trafico: Galaxy and LAFC play to thrilling tie.

Here are Saturday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results.

CHP officers shot and wounded woman who brandished gun on the 2 Freeway.

3rd person dies from US 285 head-on crash between Pine Junction and Conifer.

'We want to know that they’re safe': Family of Tempe woman, sons who went missing want answers.