© Instagram / Harrison Ford





Harrison Ford, 79, congratulates firefighter on 31 years of service in chance encounter and Harrison Ford Spotted Following Indiana Jones 5 Shoulder Injury





Harrison Ford Spotted Following Indiana Jones 5 Shoulder Injury and Harrison Ford, 79, congratulates firefighter on 31 years of service in chance encounter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Duck Dynasty's Al and Lisa Robertson Enlighten With Message on Marriage.

Ruth Pollard: The coming carnage between the Taliban and their jihadist rivals.

Lawrence mourns Marine who died working with women, children in Kabul airport attack.

Afghans of Seattle rally for refugee and humanitarian help.

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida.

FOOTBALL: Skyline falls at last second, Idaho Falls rolls and other Week 1 results.

THE PORT RAIL: Giving the ugly grade of F to schools and colleges.

Final ‘Get Out and Talk’ cookout with Hopewell police is coming up.

NumerAUlogy.

Column: Freedom and openness fuel American success.

Dead and Company performs at Hersheypark Stadium on August 28, 2021.

Sooners breakdown: Depth chart, stars, sleepers and broadcast information.