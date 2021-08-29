© Instagram / colin jost





Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first child; Michael Che pokes fun at fans who care and Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first child; Michael Che pokes fun at fans who care





Protesters call for changes in criminal legal system: no new jails and no to current sheriff.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Health experts: Prevent potential new COVID wave in fall and winter with vaccines, other mitigation steps.

The Killers: What are the best deep cuts?

Titans' winners and losers from preseason Week 3 loss to Bears.

Corporate Training Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2025.

Erie County Clerk’s office hosts foreclosure and zombie prevention assistance drive-up.

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Gets a New Tattoo and Fans Say It's 'off the Hook'.

New roads work to improve traffic flow.

HOOK 'EM and BOOK 'EM: Brevard Sheriff's Office 'Fishing for Fugitives' Seeks Suspect Dominique Adonis Wyly.

South Lake Tahoe prepares to evacuate if Caldor Fire makes a run toward city.

Taliban pledges on press freedom are already being broken as journalists face harassment and attacks.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event.