© Instagram / john wayne





Security at John Wayne Airport under review after breach delays flights, strands passengers on tarmac and Actor John Wayne arrives for 1953 world premiere of Hondo at the Plaza Theater: Trish Long





Actor John Wayne arrives for 1953 world premiere of Hondo at the Plaza Theater: Trish Long and Security at John Wayne Airport under review after breach delays flights, strands passengers on tarmac

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban says ready to take over airport.

Preseason NFL games are becoming more and more irrelevant, but don’t tell the fans that.

The Texans went 2-1 and learned a great deal about what they need to do to win games in two weeks when the regular season gets rolling.

Buccaneers vs. Texans.

UFC Fight Night results: Battle and Turcios become Ultimate Fighter champions.

Pensacola Woman Struck And Killed By Car Driven By Atmore Man.

ÖSV holds training sessions in Germany and Italy for women's biathlon team.

Past Little League World Series champions reflect on ‘once-in-a-lifetime thing’.

Traffic Collision, No Injuries at Highway 36 and Rohnerville Rd.

Salt Lake park renamed to honor pioneering Filipina nurse.

Lautaro Martinez's Inter Milan transfer update and what it means for Tottenham.

Chelsea have obvious transfer option to hurt Man Utd and ease N'Golo Kante concerns.