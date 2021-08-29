© Instagram / cynthia nixon





Cynthia Nixon trolls Andrew Cuomo for losing his Emmy and Cynthia Nixon trolls Andrew Cuomo for losing his Emmy





'Dune' and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

UFC Fight Night takeaways: Giga Chikadze walks the walk with knockout of Edson Barboza.

Boulder Bach Festival returns to the stage for 2021-2022 season.

Blink-of-an-Eye Finish Sees Haley Edge Teammate Allmendinger to Win Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

Tyler Reddick edges Dillon in emotional run to final playoff berth at Daytona.

Capital City runner-up in softball Back to School Classic.

What time is Jake Paul’s fight tonight? Live stream info for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Hurricane Ida expected to slam into Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Teachers and students won't have to wear masks when schools reopen at level 3.

Afghanistan live news: US embassy warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ at Kabul airport as Biden says terror attack ‘highly likely in next 24-36 hours’.

Imran Khan came into power for ‘first and last time’: Bilawal.

Young gun joins Tsitsipas and Sakkari at US Open.