© Instagram / Anna Faris





Anna Faris, 41, reveals why her age made her elope with Michael Barrett and Anna Faris, 41, reveals why her age made her elope with Michael Barrett





Anna Faris, 41, reveals why her age made her elope with Michael Barrett and Anna Faris, 41, reveals why her age made her elope with Michael Barrett

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Webcams and social media apps are changing the way we experience hurricanes.

How a New Class of Investors Driven by Nostalgia—and Flush With Cash—Shot the Video Game Market Into High Orbit.

Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor portfolio, among other key data at ESMO.

Red Velvet's Joy and Crush are dating, fans happy it's not the next 'big scandal'.

Labor senator and trade unionist Alex Gallacher dies after battle with lung cancer.

China Huarong flags new strategic investors after $16 bln loss.

Tiny home lockdown life a luxury after MIQ, Olympic rower and building business co-owner says.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances: Theme, History and Significance.

Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale included in Liverpool XI that never was.

Workers left high and dry after company closes its doors.

The Block: Viewers have had enough of Luke and Josh's rule breaking.