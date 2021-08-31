Messiah Lifeways says it will raise its minimum wage to more than double federal rate and Isaiah foresaw the Messiah
By: Emily Brown
2021-08-31 00:39:05
Isaiah foresaw the Messiah and Messiah Lifeways says it will raise its minimum wage to more than double federal rate
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
High COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among University Students and Employees.
Duke University mandates Covid vaccines for staff and reinstitutes mask rules following outbreak.
BREAKING: Street and viaduct flooding.
1 dead, 6 hospitalized after Camby crash involving semi and ambulance.
Luther College team to tell the stories of Black intellectuals and their impact on today's America.
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $92 Million Available through the Community Development Block Grant – CV Small Cities and Entitlement Programs.
Schools reopen with fewer COVID restrictions and increased emphasis on social-emotional learning.
Congratulations to Stacia and Clayton!
Severe weather and heavy rain possible into Monday night.
Sights and Sounds: Sunrise at Clinch Park.
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on golf, the NBA and his friend Tony Finau.
Several road closures in Toledo start Tuesday for Solheim Cup events.