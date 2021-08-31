CONFIRMED: Ted Lasso Loves Eating Out and OPINION: How eating out can cost you

© Instagram / eating out





8-30-21 Man Arrested and Charged for Attempted Theft of Airplane.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. Hold a Press Br.

Back to business for Italy and a new-look Germany as World Cup qualifying resumes.

Hundreds rescued after Ida traps Louisiana residents in floodwaters, shatters the power grid.

Health and safety concerns from a UF faculty member.

As Ida Weakens, More Than 1 Million Gulf Coast Homes And Businesses Are Without Power.

Fairfax and Loudoun County parents push for virtual school option as COVID-19 cases rise.

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Minshew Mania, Roster Cuts, and Preseason Look Back.

Wylie plans to learn from and rebound from opening loss.

Former first lady and business executive Vicky Cayetano announces run for governor.

Caldor Fire: Roads packed after South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate; all national forests in California closed due to wildfires.

Library for Health Information celebrates 25 years, potential relocation to new hospital.