© Instagram / fatima





An Election 2021 chat with Shannon Proudfoot, Paul Wells, Justin Ling, Fatima Syed and Andrew MacDougall and Grammy Producer Fatima Robinson Celebrates First Emmy Nom





Grammy Producer Fatima Robinson Celebrates First Emmy Nom and An Election 2021 chat with Shannon Proudfoot, Paul Wells, Justin Ling, Fatima Syed and Andrew MacDougall

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

2021 NFL roster cuts news and updates: Lions cut Breshad Perriman as all 32 teams shape 53-man rosters before deadline.

NYT Crossword Answers: Murphy of «Dreamgirls» and «Trading Places».

Twins, Federico and Luisa Jaramillo, become world champions together.

Families Keep A Close Eye On Black Mountain Fire: ‘We Need Moisture Badly’.

Former U.S. military interpreter and family evacuate on one of last planes out of Afghanistan.

Capitol riot defendants' lawyer apparently hospitalized with covid leaves clients without counsel, prosecutors say.

Canada, US advance to women's hockey final.

'A24' puts a unique, refreshing twist on an old Arthurian legend in 'The Green Knight'.

Sasse calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘national disgrace,’ blames Biden’s ‘cowardice and incompetence’.

Arrest made in hit-and-run case that killed man in wheelchair.

State employees and teachers look to legal options for COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, one of reggae's founding fathers, dies at 85.