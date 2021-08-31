© Instagram / Simon Cowell





A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced. and A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced.





A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced. and A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced. and A 'frustrated' Simon Cowell warns 'AGT' semifinalists to 'get better.' Here's who advanced.

Remembering Lee Floods, A Test Of Resiliency And Community In Owego.

Live Afghanistan updates: U.S. pledges vigilance on terror threat as last military flights leave Kabul.

Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market celebrates subcultures through music and art.

U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Japan, China for talks on emissions.

Local pipers and drummers prep for upcoming Scotfest performances.

A strong mix of old and young.

Safety's Role in Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives.

Beavers are well established and moving through the Oregon Coast Range, study finds.

Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 Ambition.

Caldor Fire prompts states of emergency in Nevada and California, with more than 50,000 told to evacuate the Lake Tahoe region.

Telehealth Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth And Change.

Liverpool transfer deadline day: Origi and Phillips out, a surprise new signing in?