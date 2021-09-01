© Instagram / dark knight





5 Reasons Why Inception Is Christopher Nolan's Best Movie (& 5 It's The Dark Knight) and Christian Bale Had the Best Reaction to 'The Dark Knight' Oscar Snubs





5 Reasons Why Inception Is Christopher Nolan's Best Movie (& 5 It's The Dark Knight) and Christian Bale Had the Best Reaction to 'The Dark Knight' Oscar Snubs

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Christian Bale Had the Best Reaction to 'The Dark Knight' Oscar Snubs and 5 Reasons Why Inception Is Christopher Nolan's Best Movie (& 5 It's The Dark Knight)

The Museum as Multi-dimensional Compass in Time and Geography.

Sound and Vision – The Brooklyn Rail.

Cai Guo-Qiang: Odyssey and Homecoming – The Brooklyn Rail.

The Medici: Portraits and Politics, 1512–1570 – The Brooklyn Rail.

Histories of Place, Architecture, and Underrepresented Communities: For a Complete City.

Megan Milks and Sally Rooney – The Brooklyn Rail.

A Wild Note of Longing: Albert Pinkham Ryder and a Century of American Art.

ReCoM Partners Gear up for Labor Day Weekend.

Ellison and Omar support Minneapolis policing ballot question.

Weathering Hurricane Ida in Terrebonne: 'This was the worst ever'.

Coach Smart and Players Gear Up for Season Opener in Charlotte, NC.

Covid could trigger a spike in dementia cases, says Alzheimer's experts.