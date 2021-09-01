© Instagram / Mindy Kaling





Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her and Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her





Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her and Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her and Mindy Kaling says remark from 'Office' costar devastated her

Ida left more than 1 million without power, possibly for weeks. And now comes the scorching heat.

Lake Orion and Oxford play to scoreless draw.

U.S. Congressman dubs Arkansas' Rent Relief program as «sluggish» and is seeking answers.

Hate crimes against Black and Asian Americans up dramatically around the tri-state, FBI data shows.

CAPS will offer in-person and remote services for fall semester.

Charge your iPhone with this wireless power bank that's MagSafe compatible and just $40.

Justice companies, Carter Bank and Trust reach resolution to end legal squabbles, restore previous business relationship.

Boy, 2, and mom apparently shot in Southeast, D.C. police say.

Roundup: Yanczura leads Johnstown volleyball in sweep of Lakewood.

Superintendent: North Attleboro schools open smoothly, masks and all.

We are committed to a diverse newsroom and coverage of Southwest Florida.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Brainerd nearly doubles up Bemidji 111-59.