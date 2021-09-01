© Instagram / Stephen Colbert





Stephen Colbert mocks anti-vaxxers in San Diego and Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”





Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan «The Right Thing» That «Feels So Wrong» and Stephen Colbert mocks anti-vaxxers in San Diego

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Oats don't know and lumber prices have no bearing on grain values.

The day the Pirates fielded the first all-Black and Latino lineup.

Phil Reitinger Former Deputy Under Secretary of the NPPD and Former Director of the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC).

China's first Universal Studios theme park opens this month in Beijing. Here's a sneak peek.

Studies outlines novel strategies for detecting cancer and minimal residual disease.

Nilfisk Q2 2021 results: Organic growth of 38.5% and sustained strong order intake across regions.

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny activist's election bid is crushed.

Astros vs. Mariners.

Bills Players Singletary and Harrison Make Olean Appearance.

Three arrested in Carroll County, Illinois, on meth and weapons charges.

Waxahatchee, an emo prom, Loudon Wainwright III, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week.

Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe.