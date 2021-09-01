© Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones





Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as family prepare for big change and Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in purple swimsuit as she takes a dip in the sea during family beach...





Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in purple swimsuit as she takes a dip in the sea during family beach... and Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as family prepare for big change

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

David Aguilar Former Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.

VRB Energy breaks ground on 100MW / 500MWh flow battery and gigafactory in China.

Coronavirus 'doomsday variant' headlines are wrong -- and dangerous.

Gridley man found guilty of assault and rape of woman in 2019.

Babcock International Sells Oil-and-Gas Aviation Business for $13.8 Mln.

Casino Group and Intermarché announce the start of their partnership.

Illinois legislators pass redrawn legislative map, kill ethics bill; Energy policy overhaul clears Senate.

MLB roundup: Dodgers claw within half-game of Giants.

The end of the war, violence in big cities and COVID-19 lawsuits.

Norman Knight: 'Three score years and 10'.

TD Jacobs.

23 New TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Watch in September 2021.