© Instagram / lynyrd skynyrd





Back on the road: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke beats COVID-19 and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s CMAC show canceled due to COVID-19 illness within the band





Lynyrd Skynyrd’s CMAC show canceled due to COVID-19 illness within the band and Back on the road: Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke beats COVID-19

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Google and Apple hit by South Korean law giving app developers more payment options.

To quarantine or not: The hard choices schools are leaving to parents and staff.

The global research community must not abandon Afghanistan.

Erase or embrace: How should TV shows and movies depict the pandemic?

The Dave Pasch Podcast.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to react to Scott Disick's alleged diss.

In groundbreaking move, Didi employees to get a union.

College football by the odds: Vegas picks and preview of every midweek game.

Smart hospitals are close, but will need significant cooperation and funding.

Heat and humidity dominate to start September.

Egypt signs $4.45 bln deal for high-speed coast-to-coast railway.