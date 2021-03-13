© Instagram / Lili Reinhart
The star of the series Riverdale, American actress Lili Reinhart starred in a new photo shoot.
By: Linda Davis
2021-03-13 16:34:35
The 24-year-old celebrity posted on Instagram footage from a new photoset, authored by a Ukrainian photographer and director from Los Angeles Sasha Samsonova.
In the pictures, Reinhart poses in black stockings and a bodysuit with feathers. In total, the photo of the actress in a frank manner scored more than 6.5 million likes.
Videos taken during the shooting of the photoset were also published on the web.
On the eve it became known that ex-boyfriend Reinhart, actor Cole Sprouse had an affair with model Ari Fournier. American media reported that he was seen walking in the company of a new girl.
