© Instagram / Irina Shayk





Irina Shayk's provocative cover made a splash on the network





Social network users are actively commenting on the new semi-nude photo session of the 35-year-old supermodel for gloss.





Last News:

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk amazed fans: the star posed for gloss in a provocative outfit - a trench coat for a naked body.

The star of catwalks and advertisements went to work headlong after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fashion houses are preparing for the launch of new collections, filming spring campaigns and literally «tearing» Sheik. But this does not prevent her from becoming the star of the next issue of a glossy publication.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CML1f7snrDh/

The network is discussing the new cover of Shayk for The Sunday Times Style magazine: the bold image of the star made a splash among the brunette's Instagram followers.

In the picture, Shayk posed in a new trench coat from the iconic Burberry brand. Contrasting shades and an unusual cut of the most trendy thing of the season emphasized the tanned skin of the model, and the provocative pose and bare thigh made a real sensation on the Internet.

«Very sexy»; «Shayk is equal to provocation»; «Ideal woman»; «Queen, out of competition,» - commented on the subscribers.