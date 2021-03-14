© Instagram / Alec Baldwin





Alec Baldwin retired from social networks after attacking Gillian Anderson





The actor and his wife will not get out of the series of scandals.





The 62-year-old Golden Globe winner said he was not going to return to Twitter after the criticism he received over a bad joke about Gillian Anderson.

Alec Baldwin shared a CNN article that said the actress's American accent shocked some Golden Globe viewers because she usually doesn't say that. The Crown star was born in the USA, but lived in the UK for a long time, where she began to speak like a true Englishwoman.

«Changeable accent? Sounds ... very interesting, «Alec commented on the article. His reference is obvious to those who are aware of the big scandal over the origin of the actor's wife, 37-year-old Hilaria Baldwin. The yoga instructor has always emphasized her Spanish roots and spoke accordingly. In one of the interviews she even «forgot». how to say «cucumber» in English. At the end of last year, the network found out that Hilaria was actually born in Boston into an American family that just traveled to Spain very often.

Netizens did not appreciate Baldwin's joke and infuriated him with their criticism. «I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' But of course, they don't know how to be ironic on Twitter - in the USA you can't be ironic anymore, because now it's a very tense and unpleasant place, «Alec said before deleting his account.

Recently, the actor and his wife announced the birth of their sixth child - daughter Lucia. The details of her birth are kept secret by the spouses, although they are coveted by all their fans. The fact is that the fifth heir, baby Edu, Hilaria gave birth to in September last year.