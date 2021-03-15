© Instagram / Shaquille O'Neal





Shaquille O'Neal named a young player, before whom the rest will fade in 2-3 years





Legendary NBA player Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the influence that former Boston Celtics player Larry Bird has made on him. O'Neallso spoke about Dallas Mavericks point guard Luca Doncic.





«I wasn't a Larry Bird fan when I was growing up. It seemed to me that all his achievements are related to luck.

Doncic's comparisons with Bird are unfair. But listen. I can say that he wants to be great, he will be great. He has a lot of time ahead of him. I remember my second year in the NBA. Then I was included in the top 50 best players in the league, and people went crazy. But I knew. I thought to myself: «All of you old people think that I am not in the top 50. But I'll prove it to you! « Luca has been playing professionally since the age of 16. He's already playing with the best. And in two or three years, the rest against his background will fade «, - quotes O'Neal Sports.