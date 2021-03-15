© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson prefers not to advertise her personal life





Rumors about the novels of actress Ashley Benson have been circulating for several years. After breaking up with rapper G-Eazy after less than a year of relationship, the star tries not to draw attention to private details. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Benson spoke about the efforts she is making to protect her privacy and loved ones. «I usually keep my relationship a secret,» said the Pretty Little Liars star. Ashley is convinced that it is possible to protect your relationship if you do not exploit it for profit.





She also added that it is difficult to get out of the case when the paparazzi can photograph her and her partner on a walk together or at dinner in a restaurant. Benson thinks those moments are still quite personal. As for romance with G-Eazy, the 31-year-old actress revealed that they worked on music projects together and had a good time together. «He taught me a lot about music. We always discussed whether to release something or not. It was really nice, «she says in an interview.

The reason for the separation of the couple was explained by a source from their environment. According to him, G-Eazy realized that the relationship with Ashley had become too homely, and rushed to end it in order to become free again. «He's also working on new music and is looking forward to this new era both professionally and personally,» the source adds.