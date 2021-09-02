© Instagram / Stephen Colbert





Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan: ‘They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies’ and Stephen Colbert Bids Adieu to Andrew Cuomo





Stephen Colbert Bids Adieu to Andrew Cuomo and Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan: ‘They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ida Brings Heavy Rain to Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Sights and Sounds: Josiah Luis Alderete.

Ida Brings Flash Floods and Upheaval to New York City.

Nio and XPeng deliveries fall in August as chip shortage hits China's electric carmakers.

Immunotherapy for HPV+ head and neck cancer: awakening the force within.

Cancer treatment with speed and precision closer to home.

Hurricane Ida remnants hit Northeast with tornadoes, heavy winds and rain.

Long Beach Police And Fire Departments Using Sedative On Suspects In State Of ‘Agitated Delirium’ As Part Of Pilot Program.

University of Arizona researchers find link between COVID deaths and snake venom.

Undeterred by COVID-19, students jump back into campus life and crowded parties.

European Investment Bank Group Creates a Climate and Environment Advisory Council to Support Climate Crisis.

CAP Pushes for Housing and Rental Help.