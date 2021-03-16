© Instagram / Kate Hudson





Kate Hudson reveals what brought her closer to ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and his wife





The actress and musician broke up in 2014 and continue to raise their son together.





In a new interview with Women's Health, Kate Hudson spoke about her family life and co-raising children with former partners.

Kate has three children: 17-year-old Ryder from ex-husband Chris Robinson, 9-year-old Bingham from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 2-year-old Rani Rose from current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Regarding her relationship with Bellamy, Keith noted that raising her son together strengthened her relationship with the musician and his wife El Evans. Matt and Kate broke up in 2014 after four years of relationship.

«Matt once said one thing that I really liked: 'It's important that Bing gains, not lose.' I think it brought us closer - me, Matt, Elle and Danny. It is important for us to know that we are protecting each other. I am lucky that I have several daddies, I trust them, «- said Hudson.

Kate said earlier that she finds a special charm in raising children from different men. «We have several fathers, we have children everywhere! The only expectations I have are expectations for my children and family. I just let go of the rest. I do everything that is required of me, and just leave, hoping for the best, «- said the actress.

Hudson also talked about why she most often chooses musicians as partners: «I like musical people, period. I understand how it looks from the outside: oh, she likes rock stars. But in reality this is not entirely true. I get close to musicians because ... we are all connected by music. It's hard to explain. You feel it and you love it. Lifestyle is not something to fall in love with. «