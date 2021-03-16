Young mother Mandy Moore showed an intimate photo taken immediately after the birth of the child

© Instagram / Mandy Moore





Hollywood actress Mandy Moore, who became a mother for the first time two weeks ago, shared a rather intimate photo with her fans.

On her Instagram page, the young mother published a black and white photo taken immediately after the birth of her son Gus. Note that once Moore said that at first she planned to give birth at home naturally, but was forced to change these plans after she had health complications.

The photo shows Mandy holding her newborn baby covered with a sheet for the first time.

«Still thinking about how Gus's birth went, I have a huge gratitude to my body, my support team and the journey that our sweet boy took to meet us.»

Fans appreciated the photo of the star, continuing to greet her with her first child.

Recall that Mandy announced her pregnancy back in September last year. Then the actress published a series of black and white pictures, which showed a rounded pregnant tummy.