© Instagram / John Oliver





John Oliver Rips Biden for Being ‘Blithe About the Fate of the Afghans’ (Video) and John Oliver Feeds Online Frenzy Over ‘Jeopardy!’s Mike Richards Demotion, Calls Him “Smirking Golf Bag”





John Oliver Feeds Online Frenzy Over ‘Jeopardy!’s Mike Richards Demotion, Calls Him «Smirking Golf Bag» and John Oliver Rips Biden for Being ‘Blithe About the Fate of the Afghans’ (Video)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Barrio Logan resident turns tragedy into triumph, organizes pet events and champions for dog park.

Three men with zip ties confront Arizona principal after student told to quarantine.

School district update: No school Monday, bus schedule update and COVID protocols.

Coronavirus testing and vaccination strategies evolve as pandemic presents different challenges.

Air Enforcement: Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

On Your Side: River Inn hit with cease and desist order.

Landlord finds 19 tarantulas and python abandoned by previous tenant.

Dennis Rodman Routinely Went to the Weight Room for an Hour-and-a-Half After Playing 45 Minutes in a Game During His Bulls Years: ‘The Guy Never Gets Tired, He Was Bionic’.

Baltimore City Announces Funding For Community Land Trusts.

New rail strike in São Paulo exposes conflict between workers and unions.

Final fallen heroes from Vietnam and Afghanistan have ties to Iowa and Nebraska.

Video: Alabama and Miami Arrive in Atlanta for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.