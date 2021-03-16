© Instagram / Zac Efron





‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Begins Production On Second Season As Netflix Eyes 2022 Season 2 Premiere and ‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Begins Production On Second Season As Netflix Eyes 2022 Season 2 Premiere





‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Begins Production On Second Season As Netflix Eyes 2022 Season 2 Premiere and ‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Begins Production On Second Season As Netflix Eyes 2022 Season 2 Premiere





Last News:

Covid-19 Pandemic Live Updates: Mississippi Opens Vaccination to All Adults.

Community car care project helps those in need and others trying to save money.

Pandemic causing depression in Alzheimer's and Dementia patients.

After 8 Seasons, Gophers Basketball And Coach Richard Pitino To Reportedly Part Ways.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, top lawmakers push funding for summer school and programs.

Hotel bookings, short-term rentals, and future reservations all up along the SC coast.

Save the date in Tomah: High school prom is on — and classes back to in-person, too.

Tune in for the Earth-to-space call between California students and astronauts aboard ISS.

Introducing Randy Dobnak's New and Improved Slider.

What's on TV this week: 'Justice League,' 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'.

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania.

Residents left with damaged cars, fence after police crash leaves cleanup and questions.