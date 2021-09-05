© Instagram / canva





Canva CEO Melanie Perkins will tell us about the journey to a $15B valuation at Disrupt and ‘With Canva You Can’: Design Platform Eyes More US Growth





‘With Canva You Can’: Design Platform Eyes More US Growth and Canva CEO Melanie Perkins will tell us about the journey to a $15B valuation at Disrupt

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

O’s score one in the ninth and the bullpen holds in a 4-3 victory over the Yankees.

Willard Scott, Longtime 'Today' Weatherman, Dies at 87.

Who's running for office in 2022? Iowa races House and Senate begin to take shape.

It's a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates the arrival of 2 babies.

WV State Police search for missing mother and daughter.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo adds a new barbecue contest category.

Denver Broncos: Preseason award predictions.

Goals and Highlights Israel vs Austria (5-2).

Red Notice Already Feels Like True Lies (And That's Perfect).

Clear, Calm and Cool Saturday Evening -Isabella Hulsizer.

Alabama vs. Miami score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights.

López apologises and blames 'many factors' for Vuelta a España withdrawal.