© Instagram / head of state





#BTColumn- Changing our head of state and #BTColumn – Head of state hesitancy





#BTColumn – Head of state hesitancy and #BTColumn- Changing our head of state

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bill Haisten: For No. 1 Union, a special start and a special opportunity (hosting Jenks).

Man shot and killed in Elizabethtown, suspect arrested for homicide on the scene.

Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks.

Earth Etude for Elul 28: The Falls and the Pebbles.

Bryan, College Station bars and restaurants welcome gameday crowds.

Prominent lawyer shot and injured months after wife, son slain in SC mystery.

Air Force 35, Lafayette 14.

Amid vaccine hesitancy and injuries, the Vikings set out on a season on the edge.

FORECAST: Scattered Showers and Storms Around Sunday.

Medical examiner confirms identity of man shot and killed after carjackings, pursuit with police.

A death on the sidewalk, so close to 'family' and care.

Study finds higher rates of asthma and other lung diseases among bisexual adults.