© Instagram / Megyn Kelly





No, Megyn Kelly, the Media Is Not to Blame for the Insurrection and Megyn Kelly partly blames media for US Capitol riot: 'They checked their objectivity' by bashing Donald Trump





No, Megyn Kelly, the Media Is Not to Blame for the Insurrection and Megyn Kelly partly blames media for US Capitol riot: 'They checked their objectivity' by bashing Donald Trump

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Megyn Kelly partly blames media for US Capitol riot: 'They checked their objectivity' by bashing Donald Trump and No, Megyn Kelly, the Media Is Not to Blame for the Insurrection

‘It Was Two Decades Of Pure Joy:’ Bill Hillgrove Remembers His Friend And Broadcast Partner Tunch Ilkin.

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Yakutat, Yakutat City and, Alaska, USA.

UCLA vs. LSU: Bruins lead Tigers 24-17 in third quarter.

Dike has goal and assists, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2.

Qatar Emerges As Bridge Between Taliban And The West.

(Shane) Beamer Ball debuts in South Carolina's 46-0 win.

Syracuse vs. Ohio.

BYU football: Tom Holmoe breaks his silence on reported Big 12 invitation — sort of.

In dismantling Miami, Alabama shows it is still the most powerful team in college football.

What Sen. Joe Manchin doesn't get.

1 student, 2 people shot overnight on Towson University campus.

Mordecai's 7 TDs propels SMU past Abilene Christian 56-9.