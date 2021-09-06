© Instagram / mannequin





A TV host in Ivory Coast asked a sex offender to show his technique on a mannequin. Women fought back. and Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027





Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027 and A TV host in Ivory Coast asked a sex offender to show his technique on a mannequin. Women fought back.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Search for Passaic pair continues. More boats and expanded search area in massive effort.

Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over quarantine breach.

Dollar General rewards Tennessee man who paid for customers’ items, and he pays it forward again.

Schools and COVID: Billions left to spend of federal coronavirus relief money.

Bubbler Festival in Cumberland County back to bring community fun and entertainment.

Chants to Host Kansas and «White Out» on Friday Night.

2021 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup Playoffs updates in Round 4.

How Rape Affects Memory, and Why Police Need to Know About That Brain Science.

Vilsack Talks Ida, Infrastructure, Trade, and TPP Possibilities.

Soldiers in Guinea overthrow the government and detain country’s president.

Showers and storms this evening, drying out for Labor Day.

COVID and kids: Pediatric hospitalizations spiked during late summer, CDC data shows.