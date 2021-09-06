Utopia Picks Up U.S. Rights To Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane Birkin Pic ‘Jane By Charlotte’ and Roberto Neri, ex-Downtown EVP, joins Utopia Music as COO

© Instagram / utopia





Utopia Picks Up U.S. Rights To Charlotte Gainsbourg's Jane Birkin Pic 'Jane By Charlotte'





Roberto Neri, ex-Downtown EVP, joins Utopia Music as COO and Utopia Picks Up U.S. Rights To Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane Birkin Pic ‘Jane By Charlotte’

Last News:

Previewing the 2021 men's and women's cross country season.

Brazil-Argentina Match Stopped When Health Officials Storm Field.

Ex-Marine Sharpshooter Kills 4 and Fires at Deputies in Florida, Sheriff Says.

Sunday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Addresses Georgia Loss, Injuries and More.

Labor Day Forecast: Sunshine and summery weather for the unofficial end to summer!

Game 136: Pathetic and Embarrassing.

Yankees blow 4-1 and 7-4 leads, fall to Orioles.

Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses.

Tropical Storm Ida Recovery Resources and Links for Nutley Residents.

First Alert Forecast: chance for rain/thunderstorms possible tonight and into Labor Day.

Opinion/Maldonado and Cortave: Safe routes to school are crucial.

Colorado Hospitals Brace For Possible Uptick In COVID Hospitalizations After Labor Day.