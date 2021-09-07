© Instagram / fairhaven





This Fairhaven native plays drums, writes music and works with famous musicians — at age 14 and Fairhaven Cat Left Alone Wants a Place to Call Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]





Fairhaven Cat Left Alone Wants a Place to Call Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY] and This Fairhaven native plays drums, writes music and works with famous musicians — at age 14

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

State's report says staffing shortage, burnout and training issues played role in Shodair patient death.

First look: UAB at Georgia odds and lines, UGA looks to avoid Week 2 letdown.

About 14,000 people displaced when Ida battered one Louisiana parish, official says.

Where Bears Improved and Regressed.

#LoganStrong to support fellow firefighter and his son.

Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington begins opening week celebration.

Check out the Netherlands’ first electric inland ship – and it’s got swappable batteries.

Nabisco Owner Sends Cease and Desist to Baker's Union, Pledging Legal Action.

Labor Day deals to watch out for online and in stores this week.

Land use map updates continue to cause contention after revisions and public input period.

Joey Gallo struggling to get on base with Yankees.

Parents and students make dozens of signs showing support after Mount Tabor High School shooting.