© Instagram / humboldt county





139 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Humboldt County and COVID: Humboldt County cases jump 400% ‘in a few weeks,’ top health official says





COVID: Humboldt County cases jump 400% ‘in a few weeks,’ top health official says and 139 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Humboldt County

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with U.S. secretaries of state and defense.

Labor Day Parade Brings Festivities, Voices For Immigrants and Essential Workers.

Person shot and killed in east side neighborhood; 4th fatal shooting in 4 hours.

LETTER: Some thoughts about libraries, public education, and being a lifelong learner.

Drugs and speed suspected factors in fatal head on crash.

‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sienna Blake and Brody Hudson are alone at safe-house.

Letters: The citizens and friends in Afghanistan who waited too long to get out.

He's still a Cy Young Award contender, but the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff wasn't near sharp enough against the Phillies.

Grandma Gets Her First-Ever Xbox and Makes Impressions Video.

Piers Morgan left with gash above eye after trying to leave Prince Harry speech.

Michael K. Williams, Star of The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Has Died.