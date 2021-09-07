© Instagram / barbed wire





Hawk rescued from barbed wire at Anne Arundel County park and Desperate mothers reported to throw babies over Kabul airport barbed wire





Desperate mothers reported to throw babies over Kabul airport barbed wire and Hawk rescued from barbed wire at Anne Arundel County park

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WHS girls tennis team, cheer and dance squads highlight list of last week's top performers.

Film review: The issues, stats and players that explained LSU's loss to UCLA.

Stars mourn the death of Michael K. Williams: 'An amazing actor and soul'.

49th and Capitol fatal shooting; police seek unknown suspects.

The Word with Ty Robinson: How a visit and meal with all 11 Husker coaches landed a commitment.

Portcast gets $3.2M to create more transparent and sustainable supply chains.

Labor Day hot and dry in Southern California, but not a record-breaker.

Vikings' Danielle Hunter wants to remind you, and NFL quarterbacks, what he can do.

Photo gallery And they're back! Students embrace campus life again.

Storm Tracker Forecast.

FEMA to give out reimbursements for generators and chainsaws after Hurricane Ida.

Somerville artists accuse city of ‘bait and switch’ after Arts at the Armory taken by eminent domain.