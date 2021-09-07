© Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker





Tutu Take 2! Sarah Jessica Parker Puts a Modern Twist on Carrie’s Iconic Look While Filming ‘SATC’ Reboot and Sarah Jessica Parker Promises Tutus are Returning for 'And Just Like That...'





Tutu Take 2! Sarah Jessica Parker Puts a Modern Twist on Carrie’s Iconic Look While Filming ‘SATC’ Reboot and Sarah Jessica Parker Promises Tutus are Returning for 'And Just Like That...'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sarah Jessica Parker Promises Tutus are Returning for 'And Just Like That...' and Tutu Take 2! Sarah Jessica Parker Puts a Modern Twist on Carrie’s Iconic Look While Filming ‘SATC’ Reboot

Energy equity: Reforming utilities' business plans by rebalancing ratepayers' financial risks.

Michael K. Williams, The Wire and Lovecraft Country Actor, Dies at 54.

Three Things We Learnt From The Fourth Test Between England And India.

Backing higher buildings; Ikea runs short; and Ryanair hopes to call Boeing’s bluff.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff held talks about signing Kimi Raikkonen.

Nigeria: 8 Things to Know About Ifedayo Adetifa, New NCDC Boss.

Venezuelan government, opposition agree on some key points during Mexico talks.

China shares gain on surprise jump in export growth.

Thai Stocks Rise to 2-Year High on Business-Reopening Optimism.

After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track.

Dog thief caught on camera – then tries to return the dog for a reward.

Demolition Progresses on Burned-Out Former Exposition Hall on Wheeling Island.