Unbeaten Calvary Day football team cruises past Frederica Academy with variety of weapons and Berkeley Prep denies Calvary Christian a tying two-point conversion





Biden Asks Congress For $30 Billion To Help Disaster Relief And Afghan Evacuees.

Pandemic: Modeling shows COVID slowing, but still 'very dangerous and unpredictable'.

Andrea Constand on Testifying Against Bill Cosby and Healing From Trauma.

Martinez on Ruiz's knee, plans for Rogers and Thompson.

DFW Area Teens Launch App To Help Seniors With Alzheimer’s And Dementia.

It's hard to pinpoint how the Patriots plan to use Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

'Renegade' Burning Man Angers Sheriffs, But Draws 20000, Including Paris Hilton and Diplo.

Cannabis Use and Heart Attack Risk in Young Adults.

WELL Health Launches ChatAssist AI: Enabling Conversational AI Between Patients and Healthcare Providers.

Beautification, technological investments, new fire stations in Dothan's budget.

MSU, Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation to host free training on suicide prevention for veterans on Sept. 14.

MSU Extension to offer estate and legacy planning learn-at-home course.